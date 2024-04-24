US warn countries trading with Iran of ‘possible sanctions’

WASHINGTON: United States (US) warned countries having trade ties with Iran of possible sanctions, ARY News reported.

The US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel was asked that Pakistan and Iran signed eight MOUs, agreed to push bilateral trade to $10 billion and a Pakistani government spokesperson also said that it does not need a waiver from US sanctions to build its portion of a Pak-Iran gas pipeline. How does United States view these agreements and statements?

“Just let me say broadly we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the Government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits,” Vedant Patel had responded.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan, and during his visit, both countries signed eight cooperation documents. When asked for a response by a reporter, Patel said, ‘We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions.’

Patel also responded to a question about imposing sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Program. He explained, ‘The sanctions were imposed on entities that were proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and the means of their delivery.’ He further elaborated that these entities, based in the PRC and Belarus, ‘have supplied equipment and other items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.’ He emphasized the commitment to ‘continue to disrupt and take actions against proliferation networks and concerning weapons of mass destruction procurement activities wherever they may occur.’