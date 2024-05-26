WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins engage in hilarious banter over rickshaw ride 

Two captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins engaged in a hilarious banter over an autorickshaw ride ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, captains Shreyas Iyer (KKR) and Pat Cummins (SRH) were seen enjoying a playful exchange.

As part of the pre-match rituals, the captains participated in a photoshoot with the IPL trophy at Chepauk Beach.

A fun video released by the IPL showcased their carefree banter, with Iyer joking about his early days riding an autorickshaw and humorously charging Cummins INR 20 crore for a ride.

The conversation also saw Iyer asking Cummins about his IPL triumph in his debut season with KKR in 2014. The video offers a glimpse into the friendly camaraderie between the two captains, adding to the excitement ahead of the final showdown.

During their conversation, Iyer also asked Cummins about his IPL triumph in his debut season playing for KKR in 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other in the final of Indian Premier League 2024 final on Sunday, May 26 (today) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Read more: Heartbroken MS Dhoni skips Handshakes with RCB players, Virat Kohli Then Does This