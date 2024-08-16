Watch: Shamar Joseph celebrates five-fer in maiden home Test

West Indian youngster Shamar Joseph made a dream debut in his home Test, claiming an impressive five-wicket haul against South Africa in Guyana on August 15.

The 24-year-old’s remarkable performance helped reduce the Proteas to 97/9, but the day ended with the West Indies struggling at 97/7.

Joseph’s incredible spell saw him dismiss key batsmen, including Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Keshav Maharaj, and Kyle Verreynne.

His figures of 5/94 are a testament to his skill and talent. This is Joseph’s third five-wicket haul in just six Test appearances, showcasing his potential as a world-class pace bowler.

Despite Joseph’s heroics, the West Indies found themselves in trouble after South Africa’s tailenders added a crucial 63 runs to their total.

The Proteas’ bowlers then exploited the home team’s vulnerabilities, leaving them reeling at 56/6. A late resistance from Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie offered some hope, but the West Indies still trail by 63 runs.

The day belonged to the pace bowlers, with Jayden Seales, Nandre Burger, and Wiaan Mulder sharing the spoils.