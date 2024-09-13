WATCH: Peshawar driver runs over traffic cops after being fined

PESHAWAR: In a bizarre incident, a driver ran over traffic cops after being fined for a violation in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

In the CCTV footage available with ARY News, the driver can be seen running over the traffic policemen at Nishtarabad Chowk, Peshawar, with his vehicle. The driver fled the scene, while a case has been registered against him.

The injured cops were immediately transferred to the hospital.

The case details reveal that the fine was issued due to a traffic violation. The injured officers stated, “The driver deliberately drove the car towards us with the intent to harm.”

Police are tracing the suspect’s mobile phone number, and efforts to locate the culprits are ongoing.

Read more: Speeding truck runs over bike, kills two in Karachi

In a separate unfortunate incident in August, an over speeding truck ran over a motorcycle and a car near Defense area of Karachi. Two people lost their lives in the accident.

The police officials confirmed the death of two individuals and three others injured in the tragic accident.

The police spokesperson further added that the bike, a car and ambulance was also seriously damaged due to the collision of the over speeding truck.