We have required numbers, even JUI doesn’t agree: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: We have required numbers even if Maulana Fazlur Rehman not agreed over the proposed constitutional amendments, citing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Anything about flexibility in the JUI or the PTI’s stance will be premature to say,” Khawaja Asif told the media here.

Replying a question about repeated delay in the Parliament’s session, minister said that the efforts being made to reach to consensus.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the constitutional draft has been prepared. It will be tabled in the Senate after approval from the federal cabinet. “Final efforts to reach a consensus have been underway, the situation will become clear soon”.

Meanwhile, the time for the federal cabinet meeting has been changed again, the session that was scheduled at 12:30 will now be held at 1:30 PM today.

The cabinet will approve the constitutional amendment draft, which has been passed by the Parliament’s special committee earlier.

The government’s parliamentary party session has been summoned on 2:00 PM. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host a luncheon in the honour of the parliamentarians, while the National Assembly session will begin at 3:00 PM.