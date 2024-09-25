WhatsApp rolls out exciting video call feature

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp has begun rolling out an augmented reality feature for video call effects and filters.

The latest WhatsApp Android 2.24.20.20 update will allow users to personalise their interactions with new visual tools, according to WABetaInfo.

Users will now be able to integrate these visual effects into the camera while a new filter button has been introduced to the camera interface.

The button will allow users to apply filters with just a tap to enhance photos and videos. It is to be noted that WhatsApp previously allowed these effects during video calls.

With the latest feature, users will be able to quickly check out and go through filters, allowing for real-time adjustments before they snap their photos or record videos.

WhatsApp users will also have the opportunity to minimise blemishes or uneven skin tones through the skin-smoothing options.

Additionally, the messaging platform has integrated the background-changing feature that was previously available during video calls.

Using the feature, WhatsApp users will have the ability to replace their real-world background with virtual scenes or blur it entirely.

Days earlier, the Meta-owned app introduced a new feature in its beta version for Mac, allowing users to access and follow channels directly from the desktop app.

The update, available on TestFlight, rebrands the Status tab as “Updates,” integrating both status updates and channels.

Previously, Mac users could only view limited channel updates through notifications due to lack of full support.

The feature is part of WhatsApp’s transition from the Mac Electron app to the Mac Catalyst app, which is expected to be completed next month.

The channel feature on WhatsApp allows users to follow public channels, such as news outlets, influencers, and businesses, to stay updated on their latest content.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.