WhatsApp to stop working on THESE android phones after 2024

More than 20 devices will no longer be compatible with the Meta-owned app, WhatsApp due to their outdated operating systems from January 1, 2025,

According to a report published by HDblog, the decision is part of the messaging platform’s ongoing efforts to update and adapt to the latest technological advancements, thereby improving the user experience.

Older smartphones with outdated operating systems may not be able to accommodate these changes.

Read also: WhatsApp is rolling out feature for video speed customisation

Which devices will be impacted?

The devices affected include popular models from brands like Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony. Below is the complete list:

Samsung

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola

Moto G (1st Gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

These devices, all of which are at least ten years old, will no longer support WhatsApp as of January 1, 2025.

What actions are available to you?

If your smartphone appears on the list, it may be time to consider an upgrade. Devices that no longer receive support will not be able to run WhatsApp, which may necessitate transitioning to a newer model or investigating other messaging applications.

Maintaining connectivity is essential, and utilizing a device that is compatible with the latest applications guarantees that you will not miss any new features or updates. Review your phone’s operating system today and get ready for the transition.