Work on ML-1 project to be started by year end, says Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that the work on ML-1 project will begin by the end of this year, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore on Thursday, he said that due to lack of interest of previous government the cost of the project has increased.

He said the talks on ML-I project have moved ahead and hoped that an agreement on the project will be finalized by the end of current year.

He said the railway track between Kotri and Larkana, which was damaged during the previous year’s heavy rainfall and flooding, have been repaired.

The railway track was reopened after suspension of rail traffic for one year as Mohen Jo Daro Express, carrying passengers left for Rohri.

Federal railways minister attended the inaugural ceremony on video link.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi Muhammad Nasir Khalili inaugurated the repaired railway track at Kotri Station. The track was damaged by last year’s flooding at three points between Kotri Station and Sehwan.