World must recognize Pakistan for hosting huge refugee population: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the UN Refugee Agency to play its role in promoting durable solution to address the situation of Afghan refugees.

Talking to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Islamabad, he stressed that the international community must recognize the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population and demonstrate collective responsibility.

He sought UNHCR’s support in mobilizing adequate resources to supplement Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to address protection and safety needs of people in vulnerable situations, the Prime Minister underscored that the international community needed to be mindful of the socio-economic challenges and security threats being faced by Pakistan in this regard.

The UN High Commissioner expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s generosity and hospitality in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past many decades.

He assured the UNHCR would continue to work closely with Pakistan to fulfill the basic needs of the Afghan refugees.