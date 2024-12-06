Zayn Malik shares reason behind abrupt cancellation of concert

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has revealed the shocking reason behind the abrupt cancellation of his Newcastle concert days earlier.

The 31-year-old singer was scheduled to perform on December 3 as part of his debut solo tour, Stairway to the Sky.

However, his team announced the cancellation of the concert at the last minute, leaving fans disappointed.

Now, Zayn Malik has addressed the incident, while apologising to his fans in Newcastle, according to a UK media outlet.

“I’m just going to apologise to everybody in Newcastle yesterday. I’m sorry I didn’t make the show yesterday, my voice wasn’t working at all,” the former One Direction star said.

“I needed a day to kind of rest, I appreciate everyone showing love and still being here,” Zayn Malik added.

Earlier, he took to Instagram Stories to confirm the cancellation of his Stairway to the Sky concert.

“I’m so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight and without it there’s no show. I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice… I held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all,” Zayn Malik wrote.

The incident occurred soon after the singer shared an emotional tribute to his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne who died in October in Argentina.

Zayn said, “I’ve been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it’s been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this, we’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam.”

It is worth noting here that Zayn Malik announced his first solo tour of his career in September this year.

The former One Direction member appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” to announce the tour titled, Stairway to the Sky.

Produced by AEG and SJM, the ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour will see the singer performing on 11 occasions in the UK and the US this fall.