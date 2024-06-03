11 coal miners die of suffocation

QUETTA: In a tragic incident, 11 miners working deep inside a coal mine died of suffocation in Sanjdi, Balochistan on Monday, ARY News reported.

Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani Baloch said that the devastating incident occurred in a coal mine in Sanjdi, where 11 miners lost their lives due to a gas explosion and subsequent suffocation.

The Chief Mines Inspector said that the accident occurred due to a gas leak, resulting in the deaths of 11 people. He said that the deceased included nine miners, a contractor, and a mine manager.

He said all of the deceased hailed from of Swat. The Chief Mines Inspector the bodies of the victims will be sent to their hometown after funeral prayers.

Earlier in a similar incident on March 19, the blast in the Harnai coal mine claimed the lives of 12 miners and injured six others.

The findings of the report held the owner and the contractor of the coal mine responsible for the deadly blast. The report further said the mine was closed for 6 months and after reopening no officials were deployed to check the level of gas in the mine that caused the incident.

There was not a single piece of equipment available in the mine to check the level of gas in the mine and no alternate ways were there for discharging gas from the mine.

The authorities have decided to file case against the owner and the contractor of Harnai coal mine in light of the report findings.