140 PCR tests of Chikungunya cases found positive: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh’s health minister has said that 140 PCR tests of Chikungunya cases found positive this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Health Minister Azra Pechuho talking to media said that the Malaria situation has improved in Sindh this year.

Pechuho said that the admissions were given in Lyari General Nursing Hospital on fake domiciles. “We are going to conduct scrutiny of fake domiciles,” minister said.

The minister said that objections made over a milk bank constituted in Korangi. “We also discuss the matter with Chairman NADRA, who pointed out the issue of rules and regulations”.

Sindh’s health minister said that the federal cabinet have mandate to amend the rules. “We have also written a letter to the prime minister,” she said.

“Presently, there are issues of legislation in federal government, when their issues will be settled, the rules and regulations will be changed,” Azra Pechuho said.

“We have also discussed the matter with the Council of Islamic Ideology,” she added.