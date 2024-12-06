£190million case: Court maintains Bushra Bibi’s arrest warrants

RAWALPINDI: The court ordered the arrest of Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference and to present her at the next hearing of the court.

Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana on Friday heard the reference in Adyala Jail where Bushra Bibi, wife of founding PTI had to be appeared but she remained absent. The court reissued notices for the execution of the arrest warrant.

The prosecutor raised the issue of absence of the accused saying that the court was assured of her presentation. The prosecutor also highlighted that response by the accused to 342-questionnaire remained pending.

Later, the hearing of the 190 million pound reference case was adjourned until December 9.

Earlier, a Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand issued bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, in Toshakhana-II case.

Also read: Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana-II case challenged in SC

As per details, the hearing proceeded in Adiala Jail however the former first lady did not appear before the court.

At this, the court rejected the plea seeking exemption from personal appearance and issued her bailable arrest warrants in Toshakhana-II case.

The development came after PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected on November 14.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.