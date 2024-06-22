Abdul Qadir Patel has a suggestion for Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel has put forward a suggestion for Pakistan captain Babar Azam following national team’s disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan, in a first, knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage after a crucial Group A fixture between the co-host United States of America (USA) and Ireland was abandoned here without a ball bowled.

The Green Shirts had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they suffered a shock loss against the USA in the Super Over.

Pakistan then succumbed to a frustrating six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India at a jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

The back-to-back defeats put Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

The former champions then finally got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada.

Pakistan then edged past Ireland in another stiff challenge to bow out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a win.

The 2009 champions finished third in Group A standings with four points in four matches.

Questions have been asked about continuing with Babar Azam as the T201 captain after Pakistan’s embarrassing ouster.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor today, PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel advised Babar Azam to claim a conspiracy against him, wave a letter and then claim the evidence is lost.

He was referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, who alleged waved a diplomatic cipher in a public gathering, sent Islamabad by Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US and which former prime minister cited as proof of a US conspiracy to remove his government last year.

The purported cipher contained an account of a meeting between US State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan.

During the session, Patel also criticized PTI and said: “We’ve seen who’s responsible for our destruction. You’ve [PTI] been tolerated for four years, and the country is in an economic mess. Your party’s responsibility is huge, with a 76% increase in debt in just four years.”