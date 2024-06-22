web analytics
‘Who is the Einstein?’ Shoaib Akhtar slams decision to make Babar Azam captain

Pakistan crashed out from the T20 World Cup 2024 after they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage following the humiliating defeat against USA.

The Men in green lost their opening two games against the US and India, leading to their early exit.

Since Pakistan’s ouster, captain Babar Azam has come under intense scrutiny as former cricketers have questioned his leadership skills.

Recently, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar slammed the star batter for displaying poor leadership skills in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shoaib Akhtar said: “Who made Babar Azam the captain in the first place? Who is the Einstein? I need to know that guy. Does he qualify for this job? Does he even know anything about captaincy? I’ve been saying that Babar Azam is not a captain material.

“What’s going to happen to Babar now? He is now going to come down at number 4. He has to finish the games. He has to win the games, if he doesn’t, he won’t be able to keep his place in T20I. I am telling you right now. He won’t be able to find his place in ODIs if he can’t finish. The finisher Babar has to come out again.

“That’s when the character comes out. He needs to get in that kind of a position. I am bluntly telling this to Babar, you need to remain a superstar. Get to know how to finish games.”

