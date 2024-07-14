web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Accomplices attack Organized Crime Unit to free arrested shooter

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Organized Crime Unit on Sunday got attacked by assailants attempting to free their arrested accomplice in the Defence area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police reported that the assailants fired wildly in their bid to free the arrested shooter, but instead, the most dangerous shooter, Wasim Ahmed, was killed by the gunfire from his own accomplices.

As the police counteracted, the assailants managed to escape from the scene. Meanwhile, the police initiated a search operation to apprehend the fleeing attackers.

The DSP revealed that the accused, Wasim Ahmed, had previously shot and martyred Dolphin officer Adnan a few weeks ago.

The Organized Crime Unit was transporting Wasim Ahmed to Defense for recovery operations when the attack occurred.

The police are actively pursuing the culprits and ensuring the safety and security of the area.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.