Accomplices attack Organized Crime Unit to free arrested shooter

LAHORE: The Organized Crime Unit on Sunday got attacked by assailants attempting to free their arrested accomplice in the Defence area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police reported that the assailants fired wildly in their bid to free the arrested shooter, but instead, the most dangerous shooter, Wasim Ahmed, was killed by the gunfire from his own accomplices.

As the police counteracted, the assailants managed to escape from the scene. Meanwhile, the police initiated a search operation to apprehend the fleeing attackers.

The DSP revealed that the accused, Wasim Ahmed, had previously shot and martyred Dolphin officer Adnan a few weeks ago.

The Organized Crime Unit was transporting Wasim Ahmed to Defense for recovery operations when the attack occurred.

The police are actively pursuing the culprits and ensuring the safety and security of the area.