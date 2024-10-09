Aima Baig reveals her ‘only REAL friend’ in industry

Singer Aima Baig revealed that fellow artist Momina Mustehsan is ‘only real friend’ in the music industry, as she dedicated an Instagram post to her bestie.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Aima Baig dedicated her latest post on the social platform to her only real friend, Momina Mustehsan.

She posted several pictures with the ‘Baari’ hitmaker and wrote, “This post is for – probably my only REAL friend in my field of work and i’m posting us coz i miss her a lot.”

“Aint nobody can beat the ‘Bhai 2 Bhai Bond 4 lyf’,” she added.

The ‘Do Bol’ singer also added a solo picture of herself in the carousel, where she believes she looks quite similar to her mother.

Reacting to the post, several social users also inquired about the ‘Afreen Afreen’ singer since she had been missing from action for a long time and had also wiped off her Instagram feed earlier this year.

However, responding to her friend’s post, Mustehsan commented, “Awww my chota bhai (younger brother). Love you!!”

On the work front, Baig released her last cover ‘Saajna X Zehan’ in August this year, before suffering from a ‘mini heart attack’ the same week.