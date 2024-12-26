web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 26, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender in vandalism case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case.

Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today’s hearing, the ATC declared Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons.

The ATC has released an advertisement declaring the Khybper Pakhtunkhwa, a proclaimed offender.

Read more: Shah Mehmood, CM Gandapur, other PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

The KP CM has been directly by the court to appear before it on January 21. It is to be noted that PTI leader is facing a number of cases especially after the November 26 protest.

On December 19, ATC in Rawalpindi indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Imran Khan – Latest news

As per details, the Rawalpindi ATC heard the case and charged the KP CM and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 14 other PTI leaders.

The court also announced that six more accused still need to be charged.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman was also presented in the courtroom. Other senior leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rasheed, were also present.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.