Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender in vandalism case

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case.

Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today’s hearing, the ATC declared Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons.

The ATC has released an advertisement declaring the Khybper Pakhtunkhwa, a proclaimed offender.

The KP CM has been directly by the court to appear before it on January 21. It is to be noted that PTI leader is facing a number of cases especially after the November 26 protest.

On December 19, ATC in Rawalpindi indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, and other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case.

As per details, the Rawalpindi ATC heard the case and charged the KP CM and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with 14 other PTI leaders.

The court also announced that six more accused still need to be charged.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman was also presented in the courtroom. Other senior leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rasheed, were also present.