ATC to indict KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur on July 29

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday decided to indict Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered against him at I-9 police station in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Gandapur along with his lawyer appeared before the ATC.

In today’s hearing, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and other suspects were handed over copies of the challan. The suspects were directed to ensure their presence at the next hearing on July 29 for indictment.

On Friday, the ATC withdrew arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to violent protests and violation of Section 144.

The ATC held a hearing on the application to suspend the arrest warrants issued in the case registered against Gandapur at the I-9 Police Station.

Ali Amin Gandapur, while surrendering before the court, explained that he was unable to appear earlier due to official engagements.

The PTI leader and KP CM is facing a number of cases under various charges after arrest of the PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, last year on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.