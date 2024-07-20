Ali Zafar did not respond to calls after PTI founder’s arrest: Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, claimed that Barrister Ali Zafar did not respond to her multiple calls following the arrest of PTI founder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi pointed out that the ‘preferential treatment’ accorded to Ali Zafar, the lawyer of the former Prime Minister.

She claimed that the Barrister was given full protocol while being brought to the jail. “I told my people that Ali Zafar receives so much protocol.”

She noted that Zafar did not respond to her multiple calls following the arrest of PTI founder, adding: “He [Zafar] couldn’t even arrange a mattress for Imran Khan in jail”.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan categorically said that his party will not engage in any talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on any issue, including no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan equated PPP with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying there is no difference between the two parties.

He said that both PPP and PML-N are the same, calling them “products of Form 47”, a document which provides insight into unconfirmed results of a constituency, including the number of votes cast and cancelled.

The PTI claimed its mandate was stolen in the February 8 general elections and results were changed in Form 47s.