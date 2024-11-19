Army chief calls for collective efforts to defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has called for the collective efforts to defeat terrorism.

Addressing the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, General Syed Asim Munir has underlined the need for collective efforts in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

He said every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism whether he is in uniform or without uniform.

The army chief made it clear that anyone, who will obstruct the country’s security and prevent us from doing our job, will have to face the severe consequences.

Read More: Apex committee approves ‘comprehensive’ military operation in Balochistan

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are overcoming the weaknesses in the governance by rendering sacrifices on daily basis.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan is the foremost for all of us, which rests internal and external security of Pakistan on our shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Apex Committee approved a comprehensive military operation to tackle terrorism in Balochistan.

A comprehensive military operation will be initiated against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan, including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF, and BRAS, a press release issued here read.

These groups have been targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals, creating insecurity to undermine Pakistan’s economic progress at the behest of hostile external powers. The operation aims to eliminate these threats and restore peace in the region.