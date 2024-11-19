Army chief calls for collective efforts to defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has called for the collective efforts to defeat terrorism.
Addressing the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, General Syed Asim Munir has underlined the need for collective efforts in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.
He said every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism whether he is in uniform or without uniform.
The army chief made it clear that anyone, who will obstruct the country’s security and prevent us from doing our job, will have to face the severe consequences.
Read More: Apex committee approves ‘comprehensive’ military operation in Balochistan
General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are overcoming the weaknesses in the governance by rendering sacrifices on daily basis.
He said the Constitution of Pakistan is the foremost for all of us, which rests internal and external security of Pakistan on our shoulders.
Meanwhile, the Apex Committee approved a comprehensive military operation to tackle terrorism in Balochistan.
A comprehensive military operation will be initiated against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan, including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF, and BRAS, a press release issued here read.
These groups have been targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals, creating insecurity to undermine Pakistan’s economic progress at the behest of hostile external powers. The operation aims to eliminate these threats and restore peace in the region.
“The Committee emphasised the need for a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to tackle these multifaceted challenges. It was stressed that political support across party lines and national consensus are crucial for the success of the CT campaign, in line with the framework of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam. The revitalization of NACTA and the creation of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers were also approved,” the statement added.
During the apex committee meeting, a whole-of-system approach was adopted, integrating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively. Special focus was placed on enhancing collaboration between federal and provincial governments, as well as relevant institutions and ministries, to ensure the seamless execution of the CT campaign.