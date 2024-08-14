Arshad Nadeem’s mother, coach to be conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Arshad Nadeem’s mother and coach as well as a prize money of Rs 2 million for the Olympic gold medalist, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event to mark Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day at the Governor’s House, Kamran Tessori said that the Olympic gold medalist multiplied the joy of Independence Day by a thousand times.

The Sindh governor also gave Arshad Nadeem the title of “Sher Pakistan” (Lion of Pakistan).

Arshad Nadeem overjoyed with welcome by Karachiites

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the crowd, saying that he is overjoyed to see such a massive turnout.

“I am very happy to see such a big crowd in Karachi. If I get the javelin now, I will break another record,” the Olympic gold medalist added.

The Olympic gold medalist and Kamran Tessori also wished the nation a happy Independence Day.

The people also applauded Arshad Nadeem and kept chanting “Arshad, Arshad” slogans as the gold medalist.

Kamran Tessori said that 150,000 people are witnessing the event as the surrounding streets are also packed with crowds.

Arshad Nadeem among sports personalities to be given Civil Awards

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari, on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence of Pakistan, announced the conferment of civil awards to 104 Pakistanis and foreigners for their notable services and excellence in their respective fields.

The list features seven national sports persons, who brought glory to Pakistan.

As a result, star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who uplifted the nation by winning the Paris Olympics 2024 Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw will be awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Nadeem not only won the country’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medal but also broke the all-time Olympic record with his 92.97m throw.

Moreover, the late renowned mountaineer Murad Sadpara will be posthumously awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, in recognition of his astounding contributions towards mountaineering.