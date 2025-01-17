Pakistani Mountaineer Asad Memon Conquers Mount Vinson, One Step Closer to “Mission Seven Summits”

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Asad Memon has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully summiting Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica. In a message shared from the icy continent, Memon expressed his overwhelming emotions and gratitude for the support he received throughout his challenging journey.

“From Karachi to Antarctica, the journey ends here,” he wrote. “I have successfully summited Mount Vinson, the highest, coldest, and remotest peak in the world. Words fail me right now. The emotions, the struggle, the sheer resilience it took, it’s overwhelming. The past two weeks in the harshest conditions on Earth, battling sub-zero temperatures, relentless winds, and extreme isolation, tested every ounce of my strength. But nothing is impossible when you are fueled by purpose, discipline, and the will to push beyond limits.”

Asad Memon acknowledged the crucial role of his supporters, stating, “This victory is not just mine—it belongs to all of you who believed in me, supported me, and sent me strength through your prayers. Your love and encouragement carried me through every icy step.”

He dedicated his success to all dreamers, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. “I dedicate this success to every dreamer out there. To those who choose hardship over luxury, discipline over comfort, and resilience over giving up. This is for YOU. Keep chasing your dreams, no matter how impossible they seem.”

With this summit, Memon has successfully conquered six out of the seven summits, the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. He is now one step closer to completing his “Mission Seven Summits,” a challenging endeavor that will solidify his place among the world’s most elite mountaineers.

“With this, I stand at 6 out of 7 summits complete, one last climb remains to complete my Mission Seven Summits,” he announced. “The dream is within reach!”

Memon expressed his pride in representing his country, province, and community.

“Pakistan, my province, my region, my community. I am proud to make history for all of us. Alhamdulillah!”

About Mount Vinson:

Mount Vinson is the highest peak in Antarctica, reaching an elevation of 16,050 feet (4,892 meters). It is known for its extreme cold, harsh winds, and remote location, making it one of the most challenging mountains to climb.

About Mission Seven Summits:

The “Seven Summits” refers to the highest peak on each of the seven continents:

Asia: Mount Everest

South America: Aconcagua

North America: Denali

Africa: Mount Kilimanjaro

Europe: Mount Elbrus

Antarctica: Mount Vinson

Australia/Oceania: Mount Kosciuszko (or Puncak Jaya depending on the criteria)