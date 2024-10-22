Assassin’s Creed Shadows fans get another disappointing update

Ubisoft dropped another disappointing update for the fans of its highly-anticipated game Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

A month after delaying the game to 2025, the developer has announced cancelling early access to the game along with collector’s edition and season passes.

According to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft confirmed the cancelation of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ early access and its plans to implement season passes during a Discord Q&A session.

The move resulted in a drop in Assassin’s Creed Shadows collector’s edition from $280 to $230.

Reports said that Ubisoft took the measure amid issues in maintaining historical accuracy and cultural representation.

The developer aims to have more time to polish the game before its release.

Further, Ubisoft Quebec has reportedly been working to add a co-op mode to Assassin’s Creed Shadows to allow two players to fight side-by-side as the game’s dual protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.

It is noteworthy here that Ubisoft on September 25 announced a delay in the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

In a statement, the developer said that the weak performance for the new game “Star Wars Outlaws” and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, the game will now be released in February 2025.

Ubisoft also announced departing from its longstanding tradition of the Season Pass model. Instead, it said that all players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14.