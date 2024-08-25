Assistant Commissioner injured in Kalat armed attack

QUETTA: An armed attack on the Levies check post in Kalat resulted in the injury of the Assistant Commissioner, SSP Kalat, and a Levies officer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to SSP Kalat, the incident occurred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the check post, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and Levies personnel.

The injured officers have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The situation remains tense, and security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack.

Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.