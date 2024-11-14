ATC extends Azam Swati’s physical remand in riots case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati by five days in] a case involving violence at the Taxila police station, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the police had requested a 7-day remand from the court, but the court approved a 5-day remand instead.

Furthermore, after considering both parties, the court has scheduled another appearance for November 20.

Earlier this month, the PTI leader was apprehended by the Taxila police following his release from Attock Jail. He is implicated in a case linked to PTI’s ‘violent’ protest.

The Taxila police took the PTI leader into custody in a case filed under The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Azam Swati has been charged along with PTI founder Imran Khan, Islamabad President Aamir Masood Mughal Khan