Speaking to ARY News, Atif Khan revealed that PTI founder Imran Khan had sought recommendations for the provincial presidency during his meeting at Adiala Jail, and he proposed Junaid Akbar for the role.

The PTI leader added that any changes within the provincial party structure are now at Junaid Akbar’s discretion.

Addressing concerns about corruption allegations, Atif Khan said the founder underlined the importance of verifying these claims. “The PTI founder stated that if the allegations against ministers are proven true, they will be removed from their positions,” the former minister explained.

The remarks come amid speculations of internal changes within PTI’s provincial leadership.