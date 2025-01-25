web analytics
Ali Amin Gandapur relieved as President PTI KP

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Ali Amin Gandapur has been relieved from the PTI’s top provincial office and Junaid Akbar has replaced him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI’s founder has taken decision while meeting the party leaders and his lawyers in Adiala Jail, Salman Akram Raja told media.

Party leaders Junaid Akbar, Malik Ahmed Bhuchar, Atif Khan, Faisal Chaudhry, Aalya Hamza, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Shah Farman, Ali Ijaz Buttar and Naeem Panjotha visited the PTI’s founder in jail today.

PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party’s notification with regard to appointment of Junaid Akbar as provincial president KP will be announced soon.

“Gandapur was satisfactorily handling his party responsibilities, on his request the PTI’s founder has relieved him from the party office,” Raja said.

PTI’s founder has also demanded a meeting with the party’s negotiating committee in jail before January 28. “We will see the negotiations after the meeting,” he said.

“PTI’s founder said the party will not step back from its demand of judicial commission,” Salman Akram said.

“PTI’s founder has also said that the party will also raise the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan,” Salman Akram said.

He said that the people will be given key responsibilities for reorganization of the party in Punjab. “Aalya Hamza will be given party responsibility in Punjab,” he said.

