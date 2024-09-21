Atta Tarar reacts to PTI power show in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Atta Tarar reacted to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in Lahore and said that the people rejected the party’s public gathering.

In a statement issued here, Atta Tarar said that the PTI leaders made tall claims regarding the gathering but all of them ‘fell flat’.

“The government provided a free hand and kept the routes and access to the public gathering open, in addition to providing security, but the PTI failed to assemble the public,” Atta Tarar added.

The information minister said there was no clear rationale or narrative behind the gathering. He said the inflation has come down to the single digit and the world institutions are acknowledging that Pakistan’s economy is taking off, terming these factors main reason behind the PTI’s ‘flop’ power show.

Atta Tarar said Pakistan’s Stock Market is being dubbed as the best performing market in Asia. He said out that exports have witnessed a growth of fourteen percent and policy rate has also been reduced, which will help attract investment in the country.

He said both the federal and Punjab governments have provided subsidies to the consumers on electricity.

“The PTI’s intent is only to incite anarchy in the country and impede the process of development,” Atta Tarar said and added that the government is determined to develop a strong, stable, and peaceful Pakistan.

PTI vows to resist proposed constitutional amendments

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that his party will resist proposed constitutional amendments and not let any restrictions be imposed on an independent judiciary.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore, Barrister Gohar took a jibe at the government for ‘creating hindrances’ for the public gathering.

“We were not given a No Objection Certificate (on time) to hold the public gathering. Getting a US visa is easier than acquiring an NOC,” the PTI chairman added.

Barrister Gohar said that his party does not want institutions to fight each other. “We will continue to struggle for judicial independence.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MNA Sardar Latif Khosa slammed the government for attempting to pass the constitutional amendment unlawfully.

“This is a Form 47 government imposed on us; the country is occupied. PTI’s founder will lead the people to freedom,” Khosa added.