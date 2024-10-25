Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah’s ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’ first look unveiled – Watch

The very first look of the much-awaited drama serial ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’, starring A-list actors Sheheryar Munawar and Ushna Shah in their maiden collaboration, has been unveiled.

Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s showbiz, Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar are all set to share the screen for the very first time in ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’.

The very first look of the hotly-anticipated serial was released on Thursday, giving a peek at the ‘incident that destroyed everyone’s life’ and safely, the teaser has gotten ARY Digital’s viewers excited for the gripping storyline of the drama.

The teaser has been watched by millions of viewers across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the project.

Apart from Munawar and Shah headlining the project, along with the latest showbiz sensation Shuja Asad, the ensemble cast of the upcoming play also features rising starlet Mahenur Haider, as well as veteran actors Shabbir Jan, Irsa Ghazal, Mehmood Aslam and Sohail Sameer.

Eminent film and drama director Qasim Ali Mureed, of ‘Tich Button’, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Prem Gali’ fame, has helmed the direction of the title, whereas, the story has been penned by Sadia Akhtar, who previously gave hits like ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ and ‘Woh Pagal Si’ among others.

Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib back the project under their production venture Six Sigma Plus Entertainment.

‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.