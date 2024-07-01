TikToker Ayesha Akram pardons all accused in harassment case

TikToker Ayesha Akram has pardoned all the accused who allegedly harassed her at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, 2021.

Lahore Additional Sessions Judge Gul Abbas heard the case. Ayesha Akram submitted a statement of not pursuing the case in the affidavit court.

“I have no objection to the acquittal of the accused. I am recording my statement in the court with free consent and without any fear,” the statement reads.

12 accused including Aamir Sohail alias Rambo have filed acquittal petitions against the order issued in August.

Lahore’s Lorry Adda police station has registered a case against the harassment of 12 accused.

Read more: TikToker Ayesha Akram’s non-bailable arrest warrant issue

On August 14, 2021, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the horrific episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.

Ayesha Akram blamed her associate, Rambo, for the entire episode of Minar-e-Pakistan.

In a written statement submitted to DIG Investigations, Ayesha Akram said that it was Rambo, her associate, who made the plan to visit Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, which later led to the tragic incident.