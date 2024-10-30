Ayushmann Khurrana joins ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’ universe with ‘Thama’

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have joined Maddock Films’ universe which includes “Stree,” and “Bhediya.”

In an Instagram post, the production house announced the new film, titled “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role, an Indian media outlet reported.

The makers of the franchise revealed the two Bollywood actors as the main leads through a motion poster.

The first video of the clip featured Ayushmann Khurrana’s name written in blood accompanied by the screeching sounds of bats in the background.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025.”

Apart from him and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Thama’ also stars Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Reports had said that Khurrana will be playing a vampire in the upcoming horror comedy, a character mentioned at the end of “Stree 2.”

“Munjya” director Aditya Sarpotdar is directing the film from a script penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

‘Thama’ is the latest entrant in the ever-expanding Maddock Films’ supernatural universe which began with ‘Stree’ in 2018.

The production house later released a sequel to the movie along with ‘Munjya’ and ‘Bhediya.’

‘Stree 2’ became a Box Office juggernaut after scoring the biggest opening of the year 2024.

The horror comedy sequel became the only Indian-language film to earn more than INR600 crores at the domestic Box Office.

‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.