Basit Ali hails Babar Azam for leading young batting lineup

Former cricketer Basit Ali has heaped praise on star batter Babar Azam for leading the team’s young batters in the PAK v SA white-ball series.

Speaking on the ARY News show Sports Room, Ali said that the former Pakistan captain guided young batters such as Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam in the PAK v SA ODI series.

“It is too early for me to say that he reminds me of Javed Miandad after seeing his role in the two games. However, his role in those games was crucial in building the confidence of the Pakistan batters,” Basit Ali added.

According to the former cricketer, the Pakistan batters’ shot selection throughout the PAK v SA ODI series exhibited confidence in the players.

“I hope that players remain confident like this. If so, Pakistan will easily qualify for the semi-final for Champions Trophy 2025,” Basit Ali said.

Meanwhile, he lauded the role of Pakistan’s interim coach Aqib Javed for giving ample chances to the batters including Saim Ayub to showcase their skills.

“He [Aqib Javed] took a decision which translated into the brilliant performance of our player,” Basit Ali said.

His statement came a day after Pakistan completed a historic whitewash against South Africa in the three-match ODI away series.

Opening batter Saim Ayub scored a ton, his second of the PAK v SA ODI series to help Pakistan post 309 on the scoreboard.

Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs, the South African team succumbed at 271 runs as the hosts won by 36 runs.

Saim Ayub was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam returned to his form as he smashed back-to-back half-centuries in the last two games against South Africa.