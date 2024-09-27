Justice Babar Sattar goes on a month-long leave

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Babar Sattar has proceeded on a month-long leave shortly after resuming his duties following summer vacation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the judge applied for leave on Thursday and the same was approved by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and a notification to this effect was sent to the Ministry of Law And Justice, secretaries to the chief justice and Justice Sattar, registrar, additional registrars and other officials.

Justice Sattar was also on leave for a month during the Summer season.

Earlier in July, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) identified several social media accounts used to run malicious campaign against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Babar Satar and his family.

Read more: FIA identifies account behind ‘malicious campaign’ against Justice Babar Sattar

The investigation agency submitted a 10-page comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the social media campaign against Justice Babar Satar and his family.

According to the report – a copy of which is available with ARY News, 39 Twitter accounts were used, out of which 29 were found to be fake. The agency had sent the details of 10 accounts with fake identities to NADRA for verification.

Meanwhile, the NADRA has provided details of the four accounts out of 10.