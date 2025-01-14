Barrister Gohar denies any deal, says talks to be held on two points

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali has denied any deal and said the talks will be held on two points, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media at judicial complex, PTI leader said that the talks being held for improvement of the political system in the country.

He said the PTI is not striking any deal, “We won’t have hide it, if to do it,” he said.

He said Ali Amin Gandapur used to meet the Army Chief over the law and order. “Working relations are also necessary,” he said.

PTI leader said that yesterday there were reports that the court will announce its decision in 190 million Pounds case. “PTI’s founder told he was asked to appear before the court at 9:00 in the morning. “I will appear when lawyers come to the court, he told them”.

“Party’s founder said that none of his trial has begun before 11:00 AM,” Gohar said.

“We want success of talks for the sake of country,” PTI chairman further said.

He said the next sitting for talks will be held on January 16.