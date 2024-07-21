WATCH: Ben Stokes’ hilarious reaction to his lookalike during ENG vs WI Test

England Test skipper Ben Stokes was in for a surprise when the camera spotted his lookalike during their second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

The all-rounder was sitting in the Balcony during England’s second innings when cameraman found a person who looked the same as Ben Stokes.

While the man was wearing glasses, several including Ben Stokes noticed the similarities with the doppelganger as he was shown on the big screen.

Smiles were all around the England camp as a player seemed to be telling Stokes about the similarities between him and the man in the crowd.

The England skipper then came up with a hilarious gesture, trying to imitate his doppelganger in the crowd by covering his eyes with a shape of glasses, the video of which went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Stokes scored 69 in the first innings of the Test, however, he was dismissed for a single-figure score in the second inning.

England set up 385-run target for West Indies on the back of Harry Brook and Joe Root’s centuries.

The fourth day’s play began with the hosts at 248-3, holding a 207-run lead.

Brook who, started off the day unbeaten at 78, scored his first Test hundred on home soil. Root also looked in supreme form as he was dismissed for 115.

Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies as he registered figures of 4/97 in 22.2 overs.