Biden calls for two-state solution, immediate cease-fire in Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution highlighting that the creation of a peaceful Palestinian state essential for lasting peace in the region.

Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Biden stressed that a full-scale war in the Middle East would benefit no one and urged continued dialogue despite rising violence.

Biden’s remarks came as Israel intensified military strikes in Lebanon, escalating concerns of a wider conflict.

While his administration has faced criticism for its firm backing of Israel, Biden called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where violence has surged. He expressed profound concern for innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory, describing their suffering as “hell.”

Proposing a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, Biden argued that such an agreement could help return hostages, ensure Israel’s safety, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The president also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, condemning Russia’s invasion and calling for continued international support for Kyiv until victory is achieved. He concluded by supporting reforms to the UN Security Council, signaling the U.S.’s willingness to consider expansion and other changes.