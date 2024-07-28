Bigg Boss fans dub Anil Kapoor ‘worst ever host’

The audience of Bigg Boss is not happy with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the reality show.

Taking to Reddit, a user dubbed Kapoor the ‘worst ever host’ of Bigg Boss as others requested the producers of the show not to take him as host again, an Indian media outlet reported.

“Hope this is the last we saw Anil Kapoor as a host in weekend ka vaar. Fake laugh, fake anger, total fake personality as a host”, a Redditor wrote in a post,

The post garnered the attention of other users who came forward to express their support for the user’s views.

One user commented, “Hahaha fake anger on point … find it really funny also elvish was trying way too hard to control his laugh when he was getting scolded by anil Kapoor.”

Another Reddit user claimed that the “Welcome” actor was never made for hosting a show such as Bigg Boss.

“I walked out the second I heard the nervous stupid giggle coming out of his mouth! He never had any real personality except in the characters he portrayed in films! His questions his mannerisms his body language are pathetic and cringy to watch!” the user posted.

A third user wrote, “The producers should definitely reconsider having him as the host for this show again. The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes felt more like a comedy circus.”

A Redditor went as far as calling Anil Kapoor the “worst host ever”, with another writing, “MAKE HIM STOP”.

It is pertinent to mention that JioCinema on May 31 announced that actor Anil Kapoor would replace Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The show was initially set to begin in May, however, it faced delays due to reasons unknown.

The change in the host of the Bigg Boss came amid reports that the “Wanted” actor might miss hosting the reality show owing to date issues.