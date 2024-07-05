Bilawal Bhutto admits elections 2024 were not ‘transparent’

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the general elections 2024 as ‘not transparent’ but rejected the allegation that the largest rigging took place in Pakistan’s history on February 8, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, the PPP chairman said that rigging was done in every single election against his party.

The PPP chairman; however, rejected the allegations of widespread rigging in the 8th February’s general election. He said that to end the ‘cycle of rigging’ in elections, politicians need to reach a consensus.

“The politicians need to agree that the match should be played fairly and the result should also be accepted,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal said that the PPP is playing a leading role in election reforms, but sometimes a party or a politician tries to hinder the process.

He said that cases related to election rigging are being heard in election tribunals. Bilawal said that Sindh government has done ‘significant’ work in the health sector, vowing to do the same in Balochistan

He added that the PPP will provide relief to the people of Balochistan and ensure that they have access to quality healthcare and education.

“The PPP has done a lot of work in the health sector in Sindh as a state-of-the-art hospital is established in Gambat for liver transplants. The hospital in Naseerabad, Balochhistan will be on par with the one in Gambat, “ Bilawal added.

Earlier, the PPP chairman said that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) abolition is in the party’s manifesto.

Addressing the budget session of the NA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed NAB used to carry out political engineering and revenge and defame politicians.

The graft-buster body has dented the country’s economy and democracy, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged, adding that NAB and the economy cannot work simultaneously.

The PPP leader regretted the lack of consensus on NAB’s abolition.

On budget 2024-25, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP decided to support PML-N for the sake of the federation’s survival and complained of PML-N not implementing the pact agreed between both the parties.