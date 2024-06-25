Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates call for NAB’s abolition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) abolition is in the party’s manifesto.

Addressing the budget session of the NA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed NAB used to carry out political engineering and revenge and defame politicians.

The graft-buster body has dented the country’s economy and democracy, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged, adding that NAB and the economy cannot work simultaneously.

The PPP leader regretted the lack of consensus on NAB’s abolition.

On budget 2024-25, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP decided to support PML-N for the sake of the federation’s survival and complained of PML-N not implementing the pact agreed between both the parties.

It would have been better if suggestions of PPP and opposition parties were added to the budget 2024-25. “For National Economic Policy, everyone should be taken onboard”.

Referring to PM Sharif’s inaugural speech of shutting down ministries as per 18th amendment, Bilawal said despite presentation of first budget, the issue remains standstill.

He thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for increasing 25pc budget of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The former foreign minister urged the premier to take a personal interest in addressing environmental change issues. He also emphasized on giving priority to the local energy rather than expensive imported one.