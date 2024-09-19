Bilawal Bhutto reaffirms commitment to charter of democracy

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his commitment to the promises made by his late mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, under the Charter of Democracy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking at ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, the former Foreign Minister vowed to uphold the principles of democracy and deliver immediate justice to the people.

Bilawal emphasized the need to assess the current judicial system, questioning whether the public is truly satisfied.

He proposed the creation of a constitutional court, especially if the existing judiciary is not fulfilling its purpose.

“We need to correct the judicial system to provide timely justice to the people of Pakistan,” Bilawal said, expressing gratitude to Justices Qazi Faiz Isa and Mansoor Ali Shah for acknowledging that judicial proceedings against Zulfiqar Bhutto were one-sided.

Reflecting on the struggle for democracy, Bilawal highlighted the pivotal role played by the People’s Lawyers Forum in ending dictatorial regimes, first under General Zia-ul-Haq and later under General Pervez Musharraf.

He recalled Benazir Bhutto’s demand for transparency in the appointment of judges and emphasized that judicial independence should not be influenced by political expectations.

Bilawal also called for the establishment of constitutional courts at the provincial level to address the increasing burden on the judiciary. “Is it fair for people to wait 50 years for justice in cases of theft and murder?” he asked, stressing the need for judicial reforms to prevent further delays in delivering justice.