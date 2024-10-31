‘Titanic’ star shocks fans with Marlon Brando transformation for biopic

“Titanic” actor Billy Zane left fans stunned with his astonishing transformation for veteran Hollywood actor Marlon Brando’s biopic.

A first look at Billy Zane as the iconic actor has been revealed, sending fans of the Brando in a frenzy over Zane’s uncanny resemblance to “The Godfather” actor.

The movie, titled “Waltzing With Brando”, is set to be the closing film at the Torino Film Festival and will see Zane playing Marlon Brando during the period when he was preparing to star in ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Last Tango in Paris.’

Directed by Bill Fishman, the upcoming biopic is based on a memoir written by Brando’s famed architect Bernard Judge.

Reacting to Billy Zane’s performance in the film, Torino’s artistic director Giulio Base said: “You won’t believe it: he is possessed by Marlon Brando.”

The ‘Titanic’ star’s incredible transformation to become the late Hollywood actor had fans in awe who lauded him for his dedication to the role.

“The hair and makeup team are getting Oscars because WOW,” Ruby Naldrett wrote in a post on X.

“You’re telling me that’s NOT an old picture of Marlon Brando????” RensFlower wondered while Illy joked: “When yall gonna show Billy Zane?!”

“the makeup department went tf OFF! Genuinely thought this was a still from The Godfather,” another user on X wrote.

Meanwhile, a user suggested that Billy Zane’s transformation for ‘Waltzing With Brando’ could be presented as an argument against de-ageing actors through AI technology.

“This is the perfect argument against de-ageing actors or using AI to recreate them. We don’t need it. This looks better,” the user penned.

On the work front, Billy Zane is best known for his role as Caledon Hockley in ‘Titanic’. He recently appeared in the acclaimed TV show “The Boys” as himself for three episodes.