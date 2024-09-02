Here’s how to get matric, intermediate certificates for free

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that it will issue Original Before Time (OBT) certificates for matric and intermediate 2021-22 to candidates without any fee.

This move is expected to benefit thousands of students who appeared for the examinations in 2021 and 2022. The BISE Lahore conducts examinations for matriculation and intermediate levels in the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

The board issues certificates to students who clear the annual examination, and result cards are issued soon after the results are declared to enable students to apply for admissions.

According to the notification, OBT certificates for secondary school/intermediate annual examination 2021 to secondary school/intermediate second annual examination 2022 will be issued without any fee.

Regular candidates need to submit an authority letter from their institution and application, while private candidates will submit an application to receive the certificate.

The board has also warned that if any staff member demands a fee or bribe for the issuance of the certificate, candidates should lodge a complaint with the secretary’s office immediately.