Breathing, eye disease patients count multiplies in smog-hit Punjab

LAHORE: Provincial health department has reported increase in number of asthma and eye disease patients in Punjab owing to smog.

“In last 24 hours 75,720 patients of breathing problems reported in hospitals of the province,” Punjab health department said in its report. “3,359 patients of asthma reported across Punjab”.

Moreover, 627 patients of eye disease came to hospitals, health department said.

“In Lahore 5,354 patients with breathing problem brought to hospitals, while 303 patients of eye disease were also taken to health facilities, health department said in its report.

Despite the government’s efforts to contain smog in Punjab, Lahore remains on the top of the list of the world’s big cities with 766 Air Quality Index reading.

Polluted air continuing to haunt Lahore and several other cities of Punjab despite authorities’ taking various steps to curb polluted air.

Several sections of the motorway have been closed for vehicular traffic in Punjab after poor visibility owing to fog and smog.

The government earlier imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions.

Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19.

Punjab government recently also announced closure of schools upto higher secondary level in smog hit districts of the province till 24 November.

The decision made as the province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

Lahore has been consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.