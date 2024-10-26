‘Bulbulay’ star Nabeel Zafar reveals surprising fact about on-screen mother

As ARY Digital’s long-running comedy series ‘Bulbulay’ marked the 15th anniversary of the show being on air, its creator Nabeel Zafar, aka the only son of beloved Momo (Hina Dilpazeer), revealed the surprising fact about his on-screen mother.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new podcast interview with a digital magazine, Nabeel Zafar disclosed that acclaimed actor Hina Dilpazeer, who essays his mother Mumtaz, aka everyone’s favourite Momo on screen, is actually younger than him.

Zafar revealed that he had previously shared the screen with Dilpazeer in her on-screen debut, ARY Digital’s telefilm ‘Burns Road Ki Nilofar’, and was impressed by her work. Therefore, during the casting of Momo, to enter the sitcom in its 17th episode, he called the ‘Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah’ actor and said, “You may be two or four years younger than me, but you’ll have to play my mother!”

Zafar shared that she had no qualms about playing his mother and immediately agreed to do the role after a laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

And since then – Dilpazeer has been winning over people of all ages with her portrayal of Momo, for the last 15 years.

Also Read: ARY Digital’s ‘Bulbulay’ completes 15 successful years on air

One of its kind family sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’ co-stars Zafar and Dilpazeer with seasoned actors Mehmood Aslam and Ayesha Omar, whereas, veteran actors Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan and child stars Faatima Nabeel and Nyle Rizwan feature in the pivotal supporting roles.

Written by Ali Imran and Saba Hassan, drama director Rana Rizwan has helmed more than 700 episodes of ‘Bulbulay’ over 2 seasons.