web analytics
38.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 26, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Bulbulay’ star Nabeel Zafar reveals surprising fact about on-screen mother

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As ARY Digital’s long-running comedy series ‘Bulbulay’ marked the 15th anniversary of the show being on air, its creator Nabeel Zafar, aka the only son of beloved Momo (Hina Dilpazeer), revealed the surprising fact about his on-screen mother.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new podcast interview with a digital magazine, Nabeel Zafar disclosed that acclaimed actor Hina Dilpazeer, who essays his mother Mumtaz, aka everyone’s favourite Momo on screen, is actually younger than him.

Zafar revealed that he had previously shared the screen with Dilpazeer in her on-screen debut, ARY Digital’s telefilm Burns Road Ki Nilofar’, and was impressed by her work. Therefore, during the casting of Momo, to enter the sitcom in its 17th episode, he called the ‘Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah’ actor and said, “You may be two or four years younger than me, but you’ll have to play my mother!”

Zafar shared that she had no qualms about playing his mother and immediately agreed to do the role after a laugh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

And since then – Dilpazeer has been winning over people of all ages with her portrayal of Momo, for the last 15 years.

Also Read: ARY Digital’s ‘Bulbulay’ completes 15 successful years on air

One of its kind family sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’ co-stars Zafar and Dilpazeer with seasoned actors Mehmood Aslam and Ayesha Omar, whereas, veteran actors Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan and child stars Faatima Nabeel and Nyle Rizwan feature in the pivotal supporting roles.

Written by Ali Imran and Saba Hassan, drama director Rana Rizwan has helmed more than 700 episodes of ‘Bulbulay’ over 2 seasons.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.