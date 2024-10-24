ARY Digital’s ‘Bulbulay’ completes 15 successful years on air

ARY Digital’s popular sitcom ‘Bulbulay’ completes 15 successful years on air, becoming one of the longest-running shows on Pakistani television.

The long-running comedy series of ARY Digital ‘Bulbulay’ has marked the 15th anniversary of being on air and entertaining millions of viewers across the globe.

Speaking on the feat, the proud creator of the series, actor-director Nabeel Zafar said, “I’m grateful for these 15 successful years. This celebration and appreciation are well deserved by all, including myself, my team, actors, technicians, ARY Digital, and every single person who has ever been associated with Bulbulay. It is all because of the team effort that this bulbula (bubble) has lasted for 15 years.”

“All these characters have grown and evolved over time,” he added and shared that he has had people come up to him, requesting to never off-air the comedy series.

One of its kind family sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’ is headlined by seasoned actors Nabeel Zafar, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer and Mehmood Aslam, whereas, veteran actors Shagufta Ejaz, Asraf Khan and child stars Faatima Nabeel and Nyle Rizwan feature in the pivotal supporting roles.

Written by Ali Imran and Saba Hassan, drama director Rana Rizwan has helmed more than 700 episodes of ‘Bulbulay’ over 2 seasons.

