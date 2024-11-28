Bushra Bibi capable of poisoning PTI founder for politics, says Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and her accomplices posed threats to his life.

During his appearance on the ARY News show Off The Record, the politician blamed the former first lady for the rift among the PTI leaders.

“[Bushra] Bibi is not a leader of the party. Bibi is a venomous woman. Today, she is removing the party secretary general and chairman and tomorrow she will make Khan release a statement against people like us,” Vawda said.

Reports had earlier said that Bushra Bibi allegedly used inappropriate language while speaking to party leaders.

During his program, ARY News anchor Kashif Abbasi revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja resigned after the former first lady addressed him in an appropriate manner.

Bushra Bibi allegedly used harsh words including “beghairat” and “vultures,” to describe the PTI leaders during a meeting in Peshawar.

Faisal Vawda claimed that the PTI protest was diverted to D-Chowk despite clear instructions from Imran Khan to hold a protest in Sangjani.

“She went ahead and they fled the scene,” he said.

Senator Vawda was of the view that the former first lady dealt a heavy blow to the politics of her husband by interfering in party matters.

“She has been selling Khan and has destroyed him. She [Bushra Bibi] and her accomplices have the capacity to kill Khan by poisoning him and then do politics over his dead body,” the politician remarked.

Meanwhile, Faisal Vawda vowed to make every effort to save the life of the former prime minister who is incarcerated in Adiala jail for over a year.

The politician asserted that the PTI founder had no gains from the selling of Toshakhana gifts and all the receipts went to his wife.

“Imran Khan was neither a thief nor corrupt. This woman made him steal the watch. The money went to her children and not to Qasim,” he added.