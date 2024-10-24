Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail after IHC bail

RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, released from Adiala Jail on Thursday after granted bail in the Toshakhana-II case yesterday.

The Islamabad High Court’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi on Wednesday against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

Bushra Bibi remained in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for around nine months. She left the jail after her release.

A court had awarded 14 years’ jail term to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on January 31st this year.

Bushra Bibi, herself went to the jail and offered her arrest.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended her jail sentence in Toshakhana case, she was arrested again in Toshakhana-II case.