web analytics
38.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail after IHC bail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, released from Adiala Jail on Thursday after granted bail in the Toshakhana-II case yesterday.

The Islamabad High Court’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi on Wednesday against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

Bushra Bibi remained in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for around nine months. She left the jail after her release.

A court had awarded 14 years’ jail term to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on January 31st this year.

Bushra Bibi, herself went to the jail and offered her arrest.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended her jail sentence in Toshakhana case, she was arrested again in Toshakhana-II case.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.