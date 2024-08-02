Cabinet okays signing of MoU with China to enhance trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Trade Promotion Cooperation to enhance trade between China and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting that decided on the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce. The MoU was aimed at boosting bilateral trade with a focus on several key areas such as smartphone production, new energy vehicles, textiles, agricultural product processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and information technology.

The federal cabinet also approved to table the bill in parliament for the charter of the National University of Modern Languages, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The cabinet also okayed the bill for establishing King Hammad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences being established in cooperation with Bahrain on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The university will impart education in Pakistan to meet modern-day challenges.

Financial assistance for missing persons’ families

Meanwhile, the inter-ministerial committee formed regarding the missing persons submitted its report to the federal cabinet. The report read that after the Afghan war, Pakistan was gripped by terrorism and is facing many internal challenges.

“The inquiry commission on missing persons has been working for the last decade,” the report added.

It was said that PM Shehbaz Sharif during his last stint in power had constituted an all-parties committee on missing persons. The meeting was informed that the law enforcement agencies also cooperated in preparing the report.

The cabinet approved a package of Rs 5 million for the families of each missing person by endorsing the recommendation of the committee.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while briefing the media, about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced this package in light of the recommendations made by the previous committees on the issue of missing persons. He said the cabinet reviewed the final report of the committees and also approved the constitution of a special committee to examine genuine cases of families in need of support.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said this is an amount being given to the families of missing persons and cannot be reclaimed if a person is reunited with his family. He added it has also been directed to do homework on taking relief and legislative measures, which include necessary instructions to the NADRA to take care of issues pertaining to their bank accounts and inheritance.