Cancer drugs worth Rs 360mn ‘stolen’ from Karachi’s Civil hospital

KARACHI: In a significant case of medicine theft, cancer drugs worth Rs 360 million have allegedly been stolen from Civil Hospital Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a case has been registered against several health department employees at the Eidgah police station for their alleged involvement in the pharmaceutical theft.

The case was filed following a complaint by the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, revealing that a staggering 76,000 cancer pills were stolen over the past 10 months. The theft is believed to involve two employees of the hospital named Niaz Khaskheli and Iqbal.

The missing medicines – disappeared between February 17, 2023, and September 26, 2023 – have raised serious concerns about internal oversight and security within the hospital.

The theft was uncovered after a complaint was received about the tenure of the medication expiring earlier than expected, leading to an inquiry.

However, the police officials are currently conducting raids to apprehend the accused involved in this heinous crime.

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

